1 sent to hospital for minor burns after residential fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a one story residential structure fire on Saturday, January 23 around 3:18 a.m.
Smoke was reported and flames could be seen coming from the structure at 604 Terry Lane.
All occupants were reported to be out of the building.
The fire was located in the living room and kitchen area.
Firefighters were able to control the flames quickly and extinguished the fire within two and a half hours.
One occupant was transported by ambulance for minor burns to the hands.
The fire is being investigated as an accidental electrical fire.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Jackson, Scott City, Gordonville, and East County Fire Departments.
