Perry County, Mo. Health Department, Perry County Memorial Hospital to host community vaccination clinic

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Mo. Health Department, partnered with the Perry County Memorial Hospital, will host a community vaccination clinic at the Perry Park Center on Friday, January 29.
The event will start at 7 a.m. and run until 7 p.m.
Those wishing to be vaccinated should visit https://www.perrycountyhealth.com/newsDetail.php... before the event and print and fill out the consent form before arriving.
Individuals will have to wait 15 to 30 minutes after their vaccination to be monitored for adverse reactions.
Those between 16 and 18 years of age will need a guardian with them.
