Perry County, Mo. Health Department, Perry County Memorial Hospital to host community vaccination clinic
COVID-19 vaccination (Source: WTVM)
By Ashley Smith | January 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 4:51 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Mo. Health Department, partnered with the Perry County Memorial Hospital, will host a community vaccination clinic at the Perry Park Center on Friday, January 29.

The event will start at 7 a.m. and run until 7 p.m.

Those wishing to be vaccinated should visit https://www.perrycountyhealth.com/newsDetail.php... before the event and print and fill out the consent form before arriving.

Posted by Perry County Health Department - Missouri on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Individuals will have to wait 15 to 30 minutes after their vaccination to be monitored for adverse reactions.

Those between 16 and 18 years of age will need a guardian with them.

