FIRST ALERT: Sunny and chilly, rain likely overnight

(KFVS) - Today will be a mostly sunny and chilly day, as surface high pressure to our north gives us cool, dry easterly flow.
But clouds and precipitation will move in quickly from the southwest tonight, with rain becoming likely after midnight.
It looks like we’ll be just cold enough for a brief freezing rain event late tonight into about daybreak Sunday morning in our northern counties- from about Ste. Genevieve east into Southern Illinois especially along the I-64 corridor.
Some icy roadways may develop as surface temps are just below freezing for a few hours.
Eventually it will warm to above freezing on Sunday morning.
Sunday morning rain should push off to the east, leaving behind a cloudy, damp and cool day.
Two more significant weather systems are on the horizon.
The first will be Sunday night into Monday and the second will be on Wednesday.
Sunday night into Monday is looking very wet…with a threat of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in heavy downpours.
Strong thunderstorms are also a threat…especially across our southern counties.
On Wednesday a colder system will move through with more rain.
This could possibly change to some wet snow before ending Wednesday evening.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.