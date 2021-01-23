First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Today will be a mostly sunny and chilly day, as surface high pressure to our north gives us cool, dry easterly flow. But clouds and precip will move in quickly from the southwest tonight, with rain becoming likely after midnight. It looks like we’ll be just cold enough for a brief freezing rain event late tonight into about daybreak Sunday morning in our northern counties- from about Ste. Genevieve east into Southern Illinois especially along the I-64 corridor. Some icy roadways may develop as surface temps are just below freezing for a few hours. Eventually it will warm to above freezing on Sunday morning as southerly breezes kick in. Sunday morning rain should push off to the east, leaving behind a cloudy, damp and cool day.