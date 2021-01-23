First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a dry Saturday, a wetter pattern is on the way starting later tonight. Warmer and more humid air moving in from the southwest overnight will eventually lead to some scattered light rain mainly between about midnight and noon on Sunday. There could be a few hours of light freezing rain in northern counties of SE MO and S IL between about 3 AM and 6 AM…with surface air temps just below freezing. This is not looking like a major icing event but some slick spots may develop…especially up toward the I-64 corridor of Southern Illinois. By Sunday afternoon we should be drying out temporarily, but still cloudy, damp and cool.