First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a dry Saturday, a wetter pattern is on the way starting later tonight. Warmer and more humid air moving in from the southwest overnight will eventually lead to some scattered light rain mainly between about midnight and noon on Sunday. There could be a few hours of light freezing rain in northern counties of SE MO and S IL between about 3 AM and 6 AM…with surface air temps just below freezing. This is not looking like a major icing event but some slick spots may develop…especially up toward the I-64 corridor of Southern Illinois. By Sunday afternoon we should be drying out temporarily, but still cloudy, damp and cool.
We’ve got two more weather systems on the way. The first will bring heavier rain and possible thunderstorms from Sunday night into Monday. Not currently outlooked for severe, but thunder and lightning looks likely especially across southern counties. Models are showing 1 to 3 inches of rain, so very wet conditions are likely. Another colder system is on the way by Wednesday, with rain possibly changing to a bit of snow late Wednesday afternoon or evening before ending. Heavy snow is not currently expected, but there could be some minor accumulations and slick travel by sunset.
