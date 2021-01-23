Egyptian Health Dept. reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported the death of a White County resident and 31 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Saline County
o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 80′s
o Male: 2 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 80′s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 30′s
White County
o Female: 2 in their teens, 2 in their 40′s, 2 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′s, 3 in their 70′s
o Male: 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 50′s, 3 in their 60′s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,235 lab confirmed positives, including 39 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,492 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 434 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
