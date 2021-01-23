A-State employees vaccinated in mass COVID-19 clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University wrapped up their mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning.
According to Bill Smith, A-State Chief Communications Officer, about 1,000 people have been vaccinated during the week.
Social work students, nursing students and faculty, EMT students and retired nursing faculty volunteered at the clinic.
Ruth Griffith, a candidate for the A-State Family Nurse Practitioner program, felt excited about giving back to the community by stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“It is such a big deal to stop this and slow it down, and just help others,” said Griffith. “We’re really saving lives.”
Griffith added that she has been a nurse for 10 years and she wants to continue to give back to her community in her field of study.
