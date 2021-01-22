Woman stabbed at Cape Trail, 1 arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was arrested after a woman was stabbed on Cape Trail on Thursday evening, January 21.
According to police, the woman was stabbed at Cape Trail near the Blazin’ Car Wash on Mt. Auburn.
She had a small puncture wound in her back and was taken to an area hospital.
The victim state that she was walking on the trail when a male rode past her on a bike and hit her in the back with a sharp object.
Officers found the suspect riding his bike near Andy’s on N. Kingshighway.
He did not cooperate with officers, but they were able to arrest him without injury.
A small weapon was located in the suspects pocket that may have been used in the assault.
The suspect is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending the issuance of a formal warrant for multiple charges.
