Williamson County circuit clerk booked for DUI

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Circuit Clerk found herself on the opposite side of the law.
Austin Crabb, 33, of Carterville, is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge after Marion police pulled her over early Thursday morning, at West Main Street and South Halfway Road.
Crabb’s lawyer said there is no blood alcohol content recorded in her case, and he does not have a police report or any surveillance video from her arrest.
He said Crabb intends to plead not guilty at this time.
Crabb was also cited for improper lane usage, making an improper turn and operating an uninsured vehicle.
She posted her bond of $200.
No one in Williamson County government is commenting on her case or work status.
Crabb is scheduled for her arraignment February, 9 and she is scheduled to be back in Court February 24.
The Saline County State’s Attorney is handling it as a special prosecutor.
She was elected into office in November 2020.
