What you need to know Jan. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, January 22.
A weak cold front is pushing through the Heartland this morning.
The front will be dry, but it will be cooler, breezier and fog is possible in some areas.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with much cooler highs in the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south.
It will be clear and cold this evening and overnight with wake-up temps in the upper teens to mid 20s on Saturday morning.
The weekend will start off cool and dry, but clouds and rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday.
Freezing rain is possible Saturday night, but temps should warm-up quickly.
No major impacts are expected.
Showers will be likely at times on Sunday through Monday.
Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and a few strong storms are possible Sunday night into Monday.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on this system.
Monday will be much warmer with highs close to 60°.
- Tracy Brown, one of three inmates that escaped from the Iron County Jail in Ironton, was caught in New Mexico.
- One person was arrested after a woman was stabbed on Cape Trail on Thursday evening.
- A day after President Biden’s inauguration went off with only a handful of minor arrests and incidents, more than 15,000 National Guard members are preparing to leave Washington, D.C. and head home.
- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial by a week or more to give the former president time to review the case.
- President Biden is beginning his administration by asking everyone to wear a face mask and mandating its use where he can.
- The Missouri National Guard will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Poplar Bluff on Friday.
- Some Heartland residents are still waiting for their second COVID-19 stimulus check.
- After Sen. Bernie Sanders was seen on Inauguration Day bundled up and wearing knitted mittens, a college student created a site where you can put in an address and an image of Bernie Sanders will appear.
- As former senator Kamala Harris stood up ready to be sworn in as the country’s first female, first black, and first Asian-American Vice President Wednesday, four Indiana kindergartners also stood up, hand-in-hand, in solidarity.
- President Biden revoked a recent Trump administration report that aimed to promote “patriotic education” in schools but that historians mocked and rejected as political propaganda.
