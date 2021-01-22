Sunny start to the weekend, precipitation spreads back in by Sunday AM

Friday evening and night are looking chilly. Lows tonight will dip into the teens and 20s by daybreak on Saturday. Luckily, sunshine will return on Saturday and help warm us back into the upper 30s and lower/mid 40s on Saturday afternoon. Late Saturday night into early Sunday our next round of precipitation will spread into the area. There could be some areas right below freezing as this moves in, especially in the northern half of the Heartland. There could be some light freezing rain in these areas through the early morning hours on Sunday. By late morning, temperatures will be above freezing for the entire area. While widespread travel concerns are not expected, there could be some scattered slick spots in any area that receives freezing rain.