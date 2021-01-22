Springfield, Mo. zoo releases bald eagle back into the wild after ‘medical miracle’

Springfield, Mo. zoo releases bald eagle back into the wild after ‘medical miracle’
Dickerson Park Zoo will release a bald eagle named Patriot Friday after a miraculous recovery from lead poisoning.(Dickerson Park Zoo) (Source: Dickerson Park Zoo)
By KY3 | January 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 5:19 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo released a bald eagle Friday afternoon that had a miraculous recovery from lead poisoning.

When the eagle, named Patriot, arrived at Dickerson Park Zoo, he couldn’t even open his eyes or lift his head. Dr. Stephanie Zec called the bird’s recovery “a medical miracle.”

Patriot was released back into the wild on private land in Rogersville, Missouri around 2 p.m. Friday.

Dickerson Park Zoo shared a Facebook live video of Patriot’s return to the wild:

Patriot’s Return

Posted by Dickerson Park Zoo on Friday, January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.