S7HD reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 237 newly recovered cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region and 237 newly recovered cases.
Alexander County has six new cases, Hardin County has two, Johnson County has 10, Massac County has 11, Pope County has three new cases, Pulaski has two new cases, and Union County has 13.
There have been 76 deaths.
Out of the 5,878 total cases in the region, 815 are currently active.
