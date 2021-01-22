3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 3 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 21.
The following new patients are: one male child, one male teenager and one man in his 30s.
The health department says it continues to investigate each case to ensure the isolation of each positive patient.
As of Thursday, 703 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including 17 deaths.
Currently, two COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 15 patients are isolating at home and 669 have recovered.
