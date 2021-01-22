Lake County Mayor reissues mask mandate; describes personal COVID-19 experience

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Lake County Mayor, Denny Johnson, is reissuing their COVID-19 mask mandate, after a large spike in cases.
The mandate will be in effect until March 31, 2021.
Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9, 2020.
In a release Johnson stated that his is health deteriorated, until November 15, when his wife found him passed out in the shower.
He spent a week in the ICU at a local hospital.
The doctors tried Remdesivir and a plasma infusion,.
Johnson was released from the hospital on November 25, he continued to fit the virus.
On oxygen, Johnson spent two weeks healing, with his wife and Home Health assisting.
Johnson could barely walk.
After noticing he was not improving, doctors x-rayed his chest and noticed pneumonia in both of his lungs.
Though doctors wanted him readmitted to the hospital, there wasn’t any room available at any local hospitals.
The only room available was in Memphis, away from his family.
Johnson turned it down.
He healed at home, and during the last week of December, he finally started to improve.
Johnson asked the community to take the virus seriously, stating that “it almost killed me and I am still fighting daily to make a full recovery. I have lost several dear friend and family to this dreadful disease.”
