Kentucky State Police Post 16 welcomes 2 new troopers

HENDERSON, Ky. (KFVS) - 45 new troopers joined the Kentucky State Police (KSP), two have been assigned to Post 16 in Henderson Ky.
The Post 16 graduates are Jay Newcom, of Owensboro, Ky. and Clayton Jones, of Dixon, Ky.
KSP Post 16 Captain, Brenton Ford, said he is excited to welcome new troopers to Post 16.
“The new troopers are beginning a rewarding career and it will be an honor to serve alongside both of them,” said Ford.
“Tomorrow will start the true ‘first day’ of their careers as Kentucky State Troopers. I challenge each of these new troopers to take that journey with humility, compassion, and a thirst to be better every day than they were the day before,” said KSP acting Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.
The troopers graduated after completing twenty-four weeks of training including following ‘Healthy at Work’ guidelines, more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.
They studied subjects like constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
