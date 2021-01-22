Jackson County Health Department reports 21 new cases of COVID-19; Phase 1b vaccinations underway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19.
Currently, there are 238 active cases.
There has been at total of 4,324 cases with 65 deaths.
JCHD is now vaccinating individuals who are eligible under Illinois Phase 1b.
It includes include those 65 years of age and older and frontline essential workers.
Due to the demand and a limited vaccine supply, all scheduled appointments have been booked through the end of February.
If there is an increase of the vaccine, there will be more appointments openings.
Those who are eligible under Phase 1b, live or work in Jackson County, and do not have an appointment, may call 684-3143 to be placed on a notification list.
