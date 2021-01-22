ISP investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Both lanes of Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois have reopened after a deadly hit-and-run crash.
The crash happened at the 69.5 milepost of I-57 northbound at 4:49 a.m. on Friday, January 22. This is just about 1.5 miles south of the Benton exit.
According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed both vehicles were going northbound on Interstate 57 at mile post 69.5 in Franklin County.
They said a semi-truck was directly behind a 2006 Hyundai Elantra when it hit back of it. The driver of the Hyundai lost control and left the road. The Hyundai overturned and the driver was ejected.
The driver, 70-year-old James J. Bean of West Frankfort, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck did not stop and left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 at 618-250-7601.
The right lane of I-57 was shutdown to allow Illinois State Police to investigate the crash.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the roadway was reopened at 10:02 a.m.
According to Illinois Department of Transportation Work Zone Map, the crash happened near a construction zone.
The investigation is ongoing.
