Hickman Co, man arrested for 99 counts of possession of child pornography

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Allen S. Collie, of Hickman County, has been arrested and charged with with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Collie was arrested during an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after they discovered Collie sharing images of child pornography online.
A search warrant was executed a home in Clinton, Ky. on January 21, 2021.
Equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
Collie was lodged in the Hickman County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.