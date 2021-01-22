Gov. Beshear: Ky. COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell to the lowest rate since January 2.
The positivity rate in Kentucky, as of Friday, January 22, was 10.80 percent.
“Folks, there’s a pretty simple reason why I think our cases are declining, and that’s that I see you all doing the hard work,” said Governor Beshear. “I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up. We are going to beat this virus in 2021. We’ve just got to protect everyone until we get there.”
Earlier on Friday, the governor visited the Broadbent Arena where 1,200 Jefferson County Public Schools teachers and staff were vaccinated.
He also held a memorial flag ceremony on the Capitol grounds to commemorate the more than 3,300 Kentuckians lost to the pandemic.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths on Friday.
Currently, 1,561 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 387 are in the ICU and 195 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.