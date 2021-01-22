Gov. Beshear commemorates Kentucky’s COVID-19 victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A ceremony commemorating Kentucky’s COVID-19 victims was held on Friday, January 22.
Governor Andy Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for a memorial flag ceremony on the Capitol grounds to commemorate the more than 3,300 Kentuckians lost to the pandemic.
“Every flag you see represents a real Kentuckian, one who was and is loved by their families and friends, who meant something to the communities in which they lived,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each and every loss is singular and heartbreaking.”
The governor and lieutenant governor spoke briefly before they and the First Lady placed the last of 3,301 flags, one for each Kentuckian whose death has been attributed to COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear said the flag he placed was in honor of front-line health care workers lost to the coronavirus, including Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, a physician and infectious disease specialist in Bowling Green who was just 62 when she died of the coronavirus in early September of last year.
The First Lady’s flag honors every parent, child and family member who has lost a loved one to this virus, including the Rev. Robert “Bob” Duggan, a husband, dad, grandad and longtime Presbyterian and United Methodist minister who was 81 when he died of COVID-19.
Lt. Gov. Coleman placed her flag in honor of educators lost to COVID-19.
Rev. Tonya Kenner of First United Methodist Church in Frankfort offered an opening prayer during the ceremony, and soloist Keith Dean, sang the Gospel hymn “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.”
