First Alert Friday Forecast

After a few milder days, we are going to be in a colder pattern here for the next day or two. A weak, dry cold front is pushing through the region early this morning, and will introduce cooler and breezier conditions today. Some morning clouds and fog will give way to mainly sunny skies, but highs today will be quite a bit cooler than on Thursday, ranging from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south. It will be clear and cold this evening and overnight, with daybreak lows Saturday morning ranging from the upper teens north to mid 20s south.
The weekend will start off dry and cool on Saturday, but warmer air and moisture will return quickly Saturday night into Sunday with clouds and rain developing. There could be a brief period of freezing rain Saturday night as precip starts, but it should warm up quickly and this should not be a major problem. Showers will be likely at times Sunday through Monday. While rain should be light on Sunday, thunderstorms with heavier downpours and even a few strong storms look possible Sunday night into Monday…so stay tuned. Highs on Monday will be close to 60°.
