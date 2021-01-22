First Alert Friday Forecast

After a few milder days, we are going to be in a colder pattern here for the next day or two. A weak, dry cold front is pushing through the region early this morning, and will introduce cooler and breezier conditions today. Some morning clouds and fog will give way to mainly sunny skies, but highs today will be quite a bit cooler than on Thursday, ranging from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south. It will be clear and cold this evening and overnight, with daybreak lows Saturday morning ranging from the upper teens north to mid 20s south.