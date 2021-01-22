COVID-19 vaccination clinics begin for Ky. educators

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Educators in Kentucky have begun rolling up their sleeves for their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nearly 1,200 educators with Jefferson County Public Schools started receiving shots on Friday morning, January 22.
Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics were held for McCracken County School District employees on Friday afternoon.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health began organizing the vaccination clinics last week for K-12 school employees in all 120 counties.
The goal was to have the first round of vaccinations wrapped up by the end of the first week in February.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the clinics will be instrumental in reopening schools across the Commonwealth.
“From adapting to new instruction modes to help our children learn, to packing and delivering meals to ensure no child went hungry and so much more, our educators and school staffers have stepped up in countless ways to help during this pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “The entire commonwealth owes all our teachers, bus drivers and school staff a tremendous debt of gratitude. Now, once again, they are answering the call as we prioritize their vaccinations in an effort to get our schools fully reopened.”
K-12 staff are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in the second phase of the state’s vaccination plan.
This follows health care professionals and long-term care and assisted living facility residents and staff under phase one.
