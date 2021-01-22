Cold start to the weekend. Light rain likely early Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies this evening and with the winds dying down, temperatures will drop rapidly. We will see readings fall into the 20s during the late evening hours, so if you have plans dress warm. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens north to middle 20s south.
Saturday will start off sunny but a few high clouds will increase during the afternoon. It will be chilly with highs ranging from the upper 30s for north to middle 40s far south.
Clouds will continue to increase Saturday night. Light rain will move across the area in the predawn hours Sunday and exit the region in the early afternoon hours. We will likely see some light sleet or freezing rain across our northern counties as the precipitation starts but at this time we are not expecting any travel impacts.
