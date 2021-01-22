Carbondale City Hall to reopen Monday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City Hall will reopen on Monday, January 25 to the public.
While inside the building, the city said face masks will be required at all times.
They said plexiglass shields were installed in areas where employees interact with the public, and social distance markers have been placed on the floors.
For those needing to make a payment, the city still encouraged using alternative payment methods such as online, by mail, dropbox or bank locations. You can click here to make a payment.
Payment arrangements can be made for past due balances in person or by contacting the water office at 618-457-3265 between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29.
