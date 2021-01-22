Cape Girardeau County Courthouse moves to Phase 1

Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | January 22, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:24 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning on January 25, the Cape Girardeau Courthouse in Jackson, Mo. will begin operating at Phase One until at least February 8.

The Phase One directives include:

  • Only court personnel, litigants, witnesses, and attorneys will be admitted.
    • Families and support persons must remain outside.
    • Those that cannot proceed without a support person should contact their attorney and request a continuance.
    • Press will be admitted upon reasonable request.
  • No one exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms may enter the courthouse.
  • Personnel will be positioned at all public entrances to turn away those prohibited from entering.
  • A maximum of ten non-court persons will be encouraged where possible.
  • Face masks are required
    • The court does not have masks for public use.
  • Social distancing is required.
    • Increments of six feet will be marked with tape where necessary
  • Court personnel will work in shift or from home when required.
  • All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible, good hygiene is expected.
  • Jury trials are suspended through Dec. 31, with an option to extend further.
  • Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be handled via video conferences or be granted continuances.

Other facilities in the county are remaining at Phase zero.

