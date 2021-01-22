Cape Girardeau County Courthouse moves to Phase 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning on January 25, the Cape Girardeau Courthouse in Jackson, Mo. will begin operating at Phase One until at least February 8.
The Phase One directives include:
- Only court personnel, litigants, witnesses, and attorneys will be admitted.
- Families and support persons must remain outside.
- Those that cannot proceed without a support person should contact their attorney and request a continuance.
- Press will be admitted upon reasonable request.
- No one exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms may enter the courthouse.
- Personnel will be positioned at all public entrances to turn away those prohibited from entering.
- A maximum of ten non-court persons will be encouraged where possible.
- Face masks are required
- The court does not have masks for public use.
- Social distancing is required.
- Increments of six feet will be marked with tape where necessary
- Court personnel will work in shift or from home when required.
- All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible, good hygiene is expected.
- Jury trials are suspended through Dec. 31, with an option to extend further.
- Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be handled via video conferences or be granted continuances.
Other facilities in the county are remaining at Phase zero.
