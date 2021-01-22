Calloway Co. High School will move to virtual learning after COVID-19 exposure

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calloway County High School will move to virtual learning starting Monday, January 25 through Monday, February 1.
According to school leaders, they made the decision after an exposure incident at the high school that resulted in several personnel being quarantined.
High school students will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
This impacts only the high school. All other schools will remain open to in-person learning.
