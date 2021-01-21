What you need to know Jan. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, January 21.
Light rain and a few sprinkles are possible this morning in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.
This morning will be cloudy with lows ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Clouds will slowly push out of the Heartland. Southern counties will hold onto thicker clouds for most of the day.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s in southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri. The rest of the Heartland will be in the low 30s.
A weak front with cooler air will push into the region overnight and into Friday.
Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies.
The next system will move in Sunday afternoon.
A wintry mix is possible, but will quickly change over to rain.
Heavier rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday.
If there is enough cold air behind the system, some northern counties could see rain change over to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday.
We’ll be keeping an eye on this system still a few days away.
- Police officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad on Thursday.
- Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.
- Police say two siblings who were abducted from their foster home in New York were found safe in Alabama.
- Authorities say an organizer of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been arrested for taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this mon
- Three new senators were sworn into office Wednesday after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, securing the majority for Democrats in the Senate.
- In his first official acts as president, Joe Biden signed executive orders on a broad range of issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and immigration.
- There has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.
- A Heartland OB-GYN is highly recommending pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Governor Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to help with vaccinations throughout the state.
- A Connecticut couple exchanged their wedding vows in a hospital so the bride’s dying father could attend.
- When Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up to take the oath of office, she was escorted by an officer who diverted rioters at the Capitol two weeks ago.
- In one of the inauguration’s most talked about moments, poet Amanda Gorman summoned images dire and triumphant Wednesday as she called out to the world “even as we grieved, we grew.”
- Vice President Kamala Harris shares a bond with woman across the country who call her a sister, including in the Heartland.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.