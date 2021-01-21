What you need to know Jan. 21

What you need to know Jan. 21
It will be a pleasant day for a bike ride in the Heartland. (Source: Virginia Capital Trail Foundation)
By Marsha Heller | January 21, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 3:17 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, January 21.

First Alert Weather

Light rain and a few sprinkles are possible this morning in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.

This morning will be cloudy with lows ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds will slowly push out of the Heartland. Southern counties will hold onto thicker clouds for most of the day.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s in southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri. The rest of the Heartland will be in the low 30s.

A weak front with cooler air will push into the region overnight and into Friday.

Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The next system will move in Sunday afternoon.

A wintry mix is possible, but will quickly change over to rain.

Heavier rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday.

If there is enough cold air behind the system, some northern counties could see rain change over to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this system still a few days away.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.