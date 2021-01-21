The Vice President’s Heartland sorority sisters react to the inauguration

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Vice President Kamala Harris shares a bond with woman across the country who call her a sister, including in the Heartland.
“You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Kyara Rogers, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Southern Illinois University.
With all eyes on the White House, Rogers said she sees woman like herself in Vice President Kamala Harris. The Vice President is the first woman and woman of color to serve in her role.
“I still am that little girl looking at the T.V. like wow. This is happening, and I’m able to witness this. I’m able to be a part of this,” said Rogers.
Rogers shares another connection with Vice President Harris. They’re both members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the country’s first Black sorority.
“Having that diversity, that inclusion, that allows us to look and say I can do this. I can be this. That allows us to see the younger generation say I can be this. I can do this. And it gives them hope, it gives them faith, that they can be whatever they want to be,” she said.
“I’m ready to see the president’s line up where we have women in there. Different shades, different colors. Because we all represent something. Representation is key,” said Jacari Henderson,” President of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Gamma Kappa Omega Chapter in Carbondale. “My niece was at home today doing school virtual, and you know, she looks like me. That’s what she says. It’s so important to feel like you belong.”
Henderson said women, especially women of color, now have a seat at the table.
“I feel so empowered just being a black woman today. Being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated. It just means so much, and I will forever remember this day in history, just because of what it symbolizes,” she said.
Both women hope young girls learn from watching Vice President Kamala Harris how important it is to use your voice, vote, have good character, and do what’s right.
Carbondale’s Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter hosted a virtual inauguration concert watch party via Zoom.
