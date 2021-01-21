Turning colder tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a mild day across the Heartland for mid January. A cold front is moving our way this evening and temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow. For this evening we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with skies trying to clear by morning. Lows will range from the upper 20s far north to the upper 30s far south.
Friday will be mostly sunny but cold. Highs will range from the middle 30s far north to the middle 40s far south.
Saturday will start off cold with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday we will see clouds increase with a chance of rain, possible starting off as a little sleet. At this time we are not expecting any travel impacts.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.