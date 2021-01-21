Turning colder tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a mild day across the Heartland for mid January. A cold front is moving our way this evening and temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow. For this evening we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with skies trying to clear by morning. Lows will range from the upper 20s far north to the upper 30s far south.