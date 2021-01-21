Spike in COVID-19 cases causes Charleston R-I School classes to go virtual

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston R-1 administrators announced that classes will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 21 and that all students will begin virtual learning at home on Friday.
School leaders said the switch to online studies is due to a spike of COVID-19 cases.
The switch to virtual learning is temporary.
Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, February 1.
During the closure, all school facilities will undergo a deep cleaning.
Administrators also said the closure will allow for increased social distancing.
The decision to close the schools district-wide to in-person learning was made in cooperation with the Mississippi County Health Department.
Principals and teachers at Charleston High School, Charleston Middle School and Hearnes Elementary will be contacting any families with any special instructions.
Students will be required to complete their assignments through Google Classroom, Seesaw and other formats.
The district said all school related activities, including scheduled games, will not be held during the district-wide closure.
Daily meals will be available at 11 a.m. through MealsAway drive-thru, which is located behind the CHS building.
JaysAway 100% virtual students are will not be affected by the closure.
