Southern Seven Health Dept. reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 plan

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden released his plans to attack COVID-19.
Some of that plan includes 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days.
Southern Seven Health Department said this plan is bold. The health department said it needs more help from the federal government to give more vaccines in a shorter period of time.
Nathan Ryder is the outreach coordinator contact tracer for Southern Seven Health Department.
“We would probably need to see a lot more funding, you know, coming down to local health departments like us; just so we’d be able to ramp up a huge vaccination push like that,” he said.
So far his agency in southern Illinois has vaccinated 1,500 individuals. Another thousand more people are scheduled within the next week or so.
“We have limited resources, we have a very limited budget and of course were in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic right now,” said Ryder.
President Biden said this earlier while rolling out his COVID-19 plan.
“We’re in a national emergency and it’s time we treat it like one, together with a national plan as the United States of America.”
But Ryder said President Biden’s 100 million shots in 100 days plan could happen.
“I think the plan has some possibilities,” he said. “I think we should all definitely strive to work to do it. Obviously, the more people we can get vaccinated, in the shortest amount of time, the better off were going to be as a community in Southern Illinois and as a nation.”
Ryder said vaccine manufacturing need to increase.
“Let’s ramp up the availability of the vaccine. Let’s get more of those doses, you know, produced and sent out to the health departments and then let’s also get the money so we can expand and have larger vaccine clinics with more staff so you know we can get more shots in people’s arms,” Ryder said.
According to a survey Southern Seven Health Department conducted, more people are wanting the vaccine.
“Before the fall we were seeing only about 40 percent of people who were interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. As we progressed through the fall, and vaccines started rolling out, we’ve now seen about 80 percent of the people in are area interested in getting vaccinated,” he said.
Southern Seven Health Department is also vaccinating the 1B group currently.
Ryder said almost every day they are at one of the seven counties they cover, vaccinating individuals.
