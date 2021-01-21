Southern Ill. first responders among first to be vaccinated

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois first responders were among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that health care workers and first responders be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Michael Willis, the Marion Division Captain for the United Medical Response Ambulance Service, understood why.
“As health care providers, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect our patients and the public,” Willis said. “So, getting vaccinated is a way we can keep people safe.”
Heartland Regional Medical Center Emergency Manager Nikolas Fort worked closely with southern Illinois’ first responders and helped coordinate vaccinations for the Marion hospital.
“Following the CDC guideline, first responder vaccinations are a top priority,” Fort said. “Like frontline health care workers, they are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. Plus, if they are not on the job because of COVID, the whole region suffers.”
Marion Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Heyde appreciated being at the front of the line.
“We are very fortunate to be included the way we have,” he said. “Heartland Regional has done a really good job with reaching out to us and helping keep people safe. We’re really appreciative of that.”
Emergency Manager Fort said firefighters, police and paramedics tend to have a “take-care-of-the-other-guy-first” attitude. He said he’s had to explain it’s in the public’s best interest for getting vaccinated.
For Nathan Benbrook, paramedic at United Medical Response, getting vaccinated was an easy choice.
“I decided to get the COVID vaccine because I didn’t want to be an asymptomatic carrier and potentially spread it to somebody who could not fight it as well as me,” he said. “I got the vaccine to prevent the spread.”
The pandemic hit close to home for Lake of Egypt Firefighter Randall Grohler.
“Some close friends started getting COVID and passed away from it, so that was pretty much the game-changer for me of why I wanted to get vaccinated,” he said. “We’re trying to do our part to keep everybody else safe.”
Emergency Manager Fort reminded people that it’s important to continue to take precautions against spreading the virus by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, staying 6 feet apart and avoiding large gatherings.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is collaborating with area providers and the Illinois Department of Public Health to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public, including those 65 and older.
You can click here for information or to schedule an appointment.
Clinics are being held at The Pavilion in Marion and VF Factory Outlet in West Frankfort.
