Some still waiting for the second stimulus payment

For those still waiting on the check, the IRS recommends filing for the Recovery Rebate Credit with your 2020 taxes. The credit should increase the amount of your tax refund or reduce the amount of tax you owe. Those who are eligible and did not receive one of both Economic Impact Payments can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-S. They need to file Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR to claim the rebate, even if they normally do not file a tax return.