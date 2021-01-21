Some still waiting for the second stimulus payment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some people in the Heartland are still waiting for their second COVID-19 stimulus check.
”There’s people out there that really need it,” said Jennifer Huffman, a Jackson resident.
Huffman is one of those people still waiting on the payment.
“It’s kind of frustrating,” she said.
She checks the payment’s status daily on the IRS website and has called the IRS several times but said she still cannot get answers.
“I just gave up. I quit checking it,” she said.
While Huffman called herself lucky for not relying on the check, she said she knows people who are banking on it showing up in their account or mailbox.
“I do in-home health care and a lot of my clients, some of them have got it and then some of them haven’t, and they’re dependent on that. That extra income, to where they can get by, and it’s sad,” she said.
For those still waiting on the check, the IRS recommends filing for the Recovery Rebate Credit with your 2020 taxes. The credit should increase the amount of your tax refund or reduce the amount of tax you owe. Those who are eligible and did not receive one of both Economic Impact Payments can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-S. They need to file Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR to claim the rebate, even if they normally do not file a tax return.
“Hopefully we can get it. But, I’m not gonna hold my breath,” said Huffman.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.