Rain Moving Out--Clouds Staying Around

A few sprinkles/light rain continues across Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel early this morning. Activity will continue to weaken and push off to the east closer to sunrise. Clouds will be present across almost all of the Heartland keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be a clearing of clouds in our northern counites of southern Illinois and some areas near Farmington. This will allow cooler temperatures in these locations during the morning but also more sunshine during the afternoon. Southern portions of the Heartland will hang onto thicker clouds during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.