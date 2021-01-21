Rain Moving Out--Clouds Staying Around

A few sprinkles/light rain continues across Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel early this morning. Activity will continue to weaken and push off to the east closer to sunrise. Clouds will be present across almost all of the Heartland keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be a clearing of clouds in our northern counites of southern Illinois and some areas near Farmington. This will allow cooler temperatures in these locations during the morning but also more sunshine during the afternoon. Southern portions of the Heartland will hang onto thicker clouds during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 20s in southern Illinois and northern counties is southeast Missouri to the low 30s across the rest of the Heartland. Winds may gust near 20mph out of the northwest with a weak front heading into Friday.
Cooler air pushes in Friday putting high temperatures in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday during the afternoon the next system impacts our area. It may start off with a little bit of wintry precipitation but quickly change over to rain. Heavier rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday next week. If there is enough cold air behind the system Monday night into Tuesday, our northern counties may see a change over to a wintry mix. Something to watch! Rainfall accumulation amounts could be 1-2″ with a few isolated spots higher.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.