27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, January 21.
The new cases include:
- Female - one pre-teen, one teen, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in her 40s, five in their 50s, one in her 60s and one in her 80s
- Male - three under 10, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in his 50s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s
The health department reported 264 active cases are currently being managed. Currently, there have been 4,303 cases in the county, including 65 related deaths.
They reported 22 people have been released from isolation. This brings the total number of those released to 3,974.
The Jackson County Health Department is vaccinating people eligible under Phase 1b of the state vaccination plan. Those eligible include persons 65 years of age and older and “frontline” essential workers.
Due to overwhelming demand and limited vaccine supply, all scheduled clinic appointments through the end of February have been booked, except for some reserved for a second dose only.
If you are eligible for a vaccine, live in Jackson County and do not have an appointment booked, you can call 684-3143 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be placed on a notification list to be used if more clinics are scheduled. No walk-in vaccinations are occurring at the health department.
