47 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, on Thursday, January 21.
The newly reported deaths include one person in their 70s and two people in their 80s.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 8,651, including 131 total deaths and 7,329 total resolved cases.
The seven-day positivity rate is currently 12.3 percent.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the health center reported a total of 486 cases, including 396 resolved cases and 68 deaths.
