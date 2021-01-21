Mo. State Museum launches Mo. state Capitol virtual tour series

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Museum launched a Missouri state Capitol virtual tour series.
The video series is an introduction to the history and artwork of the Capitol, to government and historic resources found in the building and to the Missouri State Museum.
They said the videos can be used instead of a class field trip or to prepare for an in-person visit.
You can click here for the videos and select Educational Resources in The Park File.
The museum also offers live virtual Q&A sessions with a museum educator for schools or organizations who want to learn more after watching the videos. You can email education.statemuseum@dnr.mo.gov to schedule time with a museum educator or call 573-522-9019.
The Missouri State Museum, which is part of the Missouri State Parks system, is located on the first floor of the Missouri state Capitol.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.