Kentucky Attorney General launches statewide search warrant task force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced the formation of the Attorney General’s Search Warrant Task Force.
The force will examine the process for securing, reviewing, and executing search warrants in Kentucky.
The task force will be asked to review law enforcement’s role in public safety with the personal protections guaranteed to citizens by the Constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth.
The task force will be chaired by the Attorney General’s Office and will consist of:
- Two representatives of the Kentucky Court of Justice appointed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky;
- The Chairs of the Judiciary Committees of the Kentucky House of Representatives and the Kentucky Senate;
- One person appointed by the Fraternal Order of Police of Kentucky;
- One person appointed by the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association;
- One person appointed by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police;
- The Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police or his designee;
- One person appointed by the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association;
- One person appointed by the Kentucky County Attorney’s Association;
- The Public Advocate or his designee;
- One person appointed by the Kentucky League of Cities;
- One person appointed by the Kentucky Association of Counties;
- One person appointed by the Kentucky Conference of the NAACP;
- The Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training or his designee; and
- Three citizens representing the Commonwealth at large appointed by the Attorney General.
Meetings will be accessible to the public, and will follow current COVID-19 health guidelines.
The task force is expected to finish no later than December 31, 2021.
The first meeting of the task force will be set in the coming weeks.
