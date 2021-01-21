John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to expand mobile food program for veterans

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will expand its mobile food program for veterans thanks to a grant awarded to them from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
The VA and food bank partnered to hold monthly mobile food distributions at the medical center for the past 18 months.
The program was first designed to serve about 50 veterans each month. It will be expanded to serve 75 veterans each month.
Each participant will receive a box with 35-40 pounds of fresh produce, lean protein and other foods.
The Veterans Healthy Food Surplus is part of the Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program at the medical center.
The distributions will be held at 9 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Poplar Bluff Armory, 1605 Cravens Road in Poplar Bluff.
Veterans interested in participating in the program should contact Ashley Aubuchon at 573-778-4386. In order to receive food, veterans should bring an identification card and a box to carry the food.
In addition to food, the SEMO Food Bank staff will be on-site occasionally for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid application assistance.
