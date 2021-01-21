3 injured in crash involving school bus in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three drivers were injured in crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, January 20.
According to the Franklin Count Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a school bus crash around 2:13 p.m. on Illinois Route 37 at the intersection of Forrest Baptist Church Road.
Deputies say a school bus, driven by a 75-year-old Christopher man, failed to stop for a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Benton resident who was stopped to turn onto Forrest Baptist Church Road.
As a result of the crash, the vehicle was pushed in the oncoming lane and was hit by another vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Creal Springs man.
According to the sheriff’s office, the school bus had one 13-year-old child on board who was uninjured.
The three drivers had minor injuries.
The school bus driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
