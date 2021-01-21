Hotels turn to elopement packages to attract those planning weddings

For a wedding at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando held during coronavirus, all your extended family probably won’t fly in from around the country. But with the money you saved on a dinner plate that your picky cousins won’t eat anyway, some couples are using the money to go all-out on upgrades, like better food and an open bar, or opting for a destination wedding versus staying local. At the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, you might even spend a little extra to have Minnie and Mickey show up at your wedding (though the Minnie and Mickey add-on option is currently suspended due to COVID-19).