Herrin City Library to reopen to inside use

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin City Library will reopen to inside use on Monday, January 25.
The library said masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2.
They are limiting the number of people in the building, making sure everyone wears a mask properly and they are cleaning often.
If you prefer curbside pickup, you can still use it for item pickup, copying, printing, faxing and scanning. Curbside pickup was relocated to the back door of the library.
The library said it is also helping senior citizens 65 years of age or older register for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you need a computer to sign up, you may use a computer at the library to do it, or you may call the library at 942-6109 and they can help you over the phone.
The current library hours are:
- Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m.
