Heartlander crowned Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Victoria Shore, of Marion high school, was crowned Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen during a socially-distanced ceremony on Wednesday, Jan 20 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
She now has her sights set on Miss America.
“I absolutely plan to participate and compete wherever I can,” said Shore. “I really want to be Miss America. I think I could be. That is my bigger goal right now.”
Shore is a 10-year member of the Girl Scouts and a recipient of the Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards for her service.
She said she found that the goals and teaching of the Girl Scouts and the Miss Illinois Organization empower girls and women.
Shore stated that she plans to implement her “My G.I.R.L. Agenda” through social media and other virtual methods, while working with the Girl Scouts.
The Scouts’ G.I.R.L. campaign stands for Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader, and those are similar qualities to those that the Miss Illinois program works to develop in its participants.
“I will teach girls to go get their dreams, innovate in the world, take risks and become the leaders of tomorrow through the Girl Scouts and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen programs,” Shore said. “Both organizations support STEM, anti-bullying and character building. This is the perfect way for me to represent teenagers across the state and promote a positive image for girls of all ages.
Shore has been looking several major university journalism programs, her goal is to work as a news reporter, perhaps focusing on politics.
“My face is stuck to the TV screen to watch the news all the time. I love politics, I like the process. I like seeing how politics affects our daily lives, and I love keeping up to date,” she said. “And, as a potential reporter, I also love thinking about reporting on politics and reporting on big events like what happened (at the Capitol recently).”
Shore stated she believes her generation is more involved politically and socially.
She said she wants her peers to become more involved by reading and researching current topics and becoming comfortable discussing them.
Shore has been involved with the Miss Illinois program since she was 5 years old, in the Princess mentoring program.
