Heartland OB-GYN explains COVID-19 vaccination and pregnancy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people wonder if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for them to get, especially women who are pregnant.
According to Dr. Grant McWilliams at Saint Francis Healthcare System, the vaccine is perfectly safe for pregnant women and their babies.
”Many of my patients are curious about the vaccine and they’re asking questions which I think is the great first start,” Dr. McWilliams said.
Dr. McWilliams, who works as an OB-GYN, said he highly recommends pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“COVID vaccine is very safe,” he said.
He said expecting mothers have a higher risk for more severe virus symptoms.
“Your immune system is already kind of low just by being pregnant, so I would not exclude anybody who’s pregnant from the vaccine,” he said.
Alyssa Fee is almost 25 weeks pregnant with her third child. She explained what she experienced when she tested positive for Coronavirus in November.
“I don’t ever want to feel like that again,” Fee said.
She described it as feeling more than just tired and fatigued.
“There were days when I couldn’t move far from my bed and would just go bed to couch and couch to bed,” she said.
She said she’s prepared to receive her first dose of the vaccine on Friday in hopes of being better protected from coming down with the virus again.
“I can’t imagine being that sick and being further along in my pregnancy,” Fee said.
“I choose, due to family situation, and just my well-being and baby’s well-being that it’s the best choice for me,” she said.
While many of Dr. McWilliams patients have different opinions of the vaccine, he wants them to know he supports them.
“I totally respect and we’re going to be in your corner however you decide to go with it or choose not to that’s completely up to you,” he said.
