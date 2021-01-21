Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at noon on Friday

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 21.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,979 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 additional deaths on Thursday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: one man in his 80s from Jackson County, one woman in her 80s from Massac County, one man in his 90s from Pope County and one man in his 70s from Saline County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,086,333 cases, including 18,520 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 3,281 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 358 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 14-20 is 6.5 percent.
According to IDPH, as of Wednesday night, 901,025 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, about 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,425,075.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 572,389 vaccines administered, including 90,752 for long-term care facilities.
On Wednesday, a total of 34,649 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,585 doses.
If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, IDPH said Region 4 will move into Tier 2 on Friday, January 22.
