Ky. Dept. of Public Health reports 11.05% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 21.
On Thursday, Governor Beshear announced the state’s highest-ever number of newly reported deaths, while also noting that the state’s positivity rate decreased.
“We still have too many cases, but it does appear we are seeing a decline from our highest week ever. Our positivity rate is down again. Far higher than we want, but this is a good trend,” said Gov. Beshear. “The hard part though about today’s report is it’s the most deaths we ever announced.”
The governor noted Kentucky’s COVID-19 mortality rate was 1 percent lower than the national (1.7 percent) and world (2.2 percent) averages.
He asked both Kentuckians and health care providers to be patient throughout the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced the launch of the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test on Thursday.
This crowd-sourcing project will gather data from Kentuckians to help expand internet home access for distance learning, telework and telehealth.
Kentuckians can take the test for free, anonymously, from Jan. 19-Feb. 18 by clicking here.
“There is a digital divide in households across Kentucky, especially in rural areas, that has become even more apparent during the pandemic when so many people need it to attend school, go to work, get government services and conduct personal business from home,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “As an educator, I am especially concerned about the 13,000, or 2 percent, of Kentucky students who lack internet access at home so they are basically cut off from their teachers and classrooms. We have to do better by them.”
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 3,728 new cases of COVID-19, including 58 additional deaths, on Thursday.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 338,034.
KDPH also reported 3,301 total deaths and 41,469 total recoveries.
As of Thursday, 1,604 Kentuckians have been hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 395 were in the ICU and 209 were on ventilators.
A total of 3,836,544 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
The positivity rate in Kentucky was 11.05 percent.
