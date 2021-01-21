Ky. Dept. of Public Health reports 11.05% positivity rate

“There is a digital divide in households across Kentucky, especially in rural areas, that has become even more apparent during the pandemic when so many people need it to attend school, go to work, get government services and conduct personal business from home,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “As an educator, I am especially concerned about the 13,000, or 2 percent, of Kentucky students who lack internet access at home so they are basically cut off from their teachers and classrooms. We have to do better by them.”