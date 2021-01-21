First Alert: Partly cloudy, mild afternoon

(KFVS) - Light rain and a few sprinkles are possible this morning in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.
This morning will be cloudy with lows ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Clouds will slowly push out of the Heartland today. Southern counties will hold onto thicker clouds for most of the day.
This afternoon there will be peaks of sunshine with highs in the low 50s.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s in southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri. The rest of the Heartland will be in the low 30s.
A weak front with cooler air will push into the region overnight and into Friday.
Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies.
The next system will move in Sunday afternoon.
A wintry mix is possible, but will quickly change over to rain.
Heavier rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday.
If there is enough cold air behind the system, some northern counties could see rain change over to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday.
We’ll be keeping an eye on this system still a few days away.
