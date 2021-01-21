Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 37 new cases

By Ashley Smith | January 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 5:01 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 37 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Saline County has 25 new cases, and White County has 12 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 2,209 lab confirmed positives, including 39 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,463 lab-confirmed positives, including 23 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 433 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.

