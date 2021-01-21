Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting death of a man.
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Lake Street around 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20 for a report of a man with a single gunshot.
They said the 40-year-old Sikeston man appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to an area hospital.
According to DPS, the male suspect was still on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.
They said it appeared there was a fight between the victim and a woman before the victim was shot.
The incident is still under investigation.
